Biosecurity New Zealand investigating and boosting trapping after finding fruit fly in Auckland

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

A biosecurity operation is under way today in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill following the discovery of a single male Queensland fruit fly in a surveillance trap, says Biosecurity New Zealand commissioner north, Mike Inglis.

“The fly was identified this morning as part of Biosecurity New Zealand’s national surveillance programme, involving almost 8,000 traps around the country.

“By setting traps for these pest insects, we are able to find them early, know exactly where the problem is, and respond quickly and effectively.

“There have been 13 incursions of different fruit fly in Auckland and Northland since 1996 and all have been successfully eradicated thanks to the work of Biosecurity New Zealand, our horticulture partners, and local communities who have stepped up to help,” Mr Inglis says.

“The capture of a single male does not mean we have an outbreak. However, while we do our checks for any other fruit flies, we need community help to prevent any possible spread.

“As part of our response protocol over the next 72 hours we will be ramping up trapping and inspection, with daily checks in a 200-metre zone from the original find and checks every 3 days in a second zone out to 1,500 metres,” Mr Inglis says.

As a precautionary measure, Biosecurity New Zealand will be putting legal restrictions in place on the movement of fruit and vegetables out of the area where the fruit fly was found.

“Instructions about these controls, and the exact area affected, will be issued tomorrow (Thursday 8 January 2026) once we have completed an initial investigation. In the meantime, we ask that people who live and work in the suburb not take any whole fresh fruit and vegetables out of their property.”

Mr Inglis says biosecurity staff will be out tomorrow providing people with information.

“You may notice increased activity in the neighbourhood as we go about inspections and trapping. Our field officers may ask to look at fruit trees on your property. They will always show you a form of official identification and will only enter your property with your permission.”

In addition to the field work, Biosecurity New Zealand is working closely with Government Industry Agreement (GIA) partners in the horticultural industry to minimise the risk to New Zealand growers and exporters.

The fruit fly poses no human health risk, but there would be an economic cost to the horticulture industry if it were allowed to establish here.

Mr Inglis says Biosecurity New Zealand has among the strictest controls in the world for the importation of fruit and checks at the border. The most likely way that fruit flies can arrive in New Zealand is on fresh fruit and vegetables.

Biosecurity New Zealand will provide a further update to media tomorrow (Thursday 8 January 2026).

To report suspected finds of fruit fly, call MPI’s Pest and Diseases Hotline on 0800 809 966.



More information on the Mt Roskill fruit fly detection