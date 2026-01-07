Man charged after theft of war plaques

Source: New Zealand Police

Invercargill Police have charged a 44-year-old man with theft following the removal of veteran war plaques from St John Cemetery.

Between 28 October and 22 November, nine plaques were taken, four of which were taken from the graves of Returned Service personnel who served in the World War I and II.

Senior Constable Craig Colyer says all nine plaques have since been recovered, but, sadly, some were damaged beyond repair.

“While we are pleased the plaques have been located, it is disappointing that not all could be restored to their original condition,” he says.

“Theft at any time is appalling, but targeting a cemetery is a particularly low act.

“We hope this arrest brings some comfort to the affected families, and we want to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation.”

The accused has been charged with theft and will appear in the Invercargill District Court on 13 January.

