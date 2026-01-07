‘Shambles’: Metlink troubles makes return to work even more sour for Wellington commuters

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Wellington commuters have complained Metlink’s train network has been a shambles this week with limited buses replacing trains as people return to work.

Metlink is apologising to customers, and has made improvements.

Most train lines are fully or partially closed with buses replacing trains between 26 December to 11 January while works are done across the rail network.

On Monday, commuters criticised Metlink on social media saying the number of buses sent to replace trains have been inadequate, some buses haven’t turned up at all, and others have left earlier than scheduled.

One commuter who also spoke to RNZ said it had been a “shambles” and he wouldn’t be using public transport again until Metlink resumed its normal timetable.

The man said on his trip into Wellington from Petone on Monday he had to wait for a second bus replacement because the first one was full.

While on his way home, buses were leaving earlier than their scheduled time due to quickly filling up.

“My bus left, I think, almost 10 minutes early.”

He said Metlink needed to lift their game and that sending one or two buses to replace a typically six carriage service wasn’t enough.

“They’re clearly underestimating capacity.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Greater Wellington’s Public Transport Committee chairman Ros Connelly said Metlink had received 18 complaints since people returned to work this year, compared to 99 last year.

Connelly said councillors had also received a number of complaints and suggestions for improvement.

“It’s clear from this feedback that some of the stopping, timings and connections were stuffed up,” she said.

“As a result, Metlink has immediately moved to put supervisors at stations across the region to co-ordinate arrivals and departures better.”

Connelly said daily de-briefs between Metlink and its rail operator Transdev Wellington were also in place to “actively manage any issues and spot areas for improvement”.

Metlink acting general manager Paul Tawharu apologised to passengers who had experienced trouble with bus replacements and navigating summer timetables.

“While we know bus replacements are less than ideal, we want our passengers to know we take their concerns seriously and are working with our operators to improve these services,” he said.

Tawharu said Metlink thanked passengers for their patience and they were nearly at the end of this summer’s rail closure.

“All rail services return to normal from next Monday, 12 January, excluding the Melling Line which will be running between Western Hutt and Wellington stations.”

Customers were encouraged to continue to contact Metlink about their experiences through the formal complaints process.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand