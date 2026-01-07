Further appeal: Unexplained Devonport death

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to investigate an unexplained death that occurred in Devonport on New Years Day. The cause of the death remains unexplained, and the Police investigation is ongoing.

Enquiries to date indicate that earlier in the day a group of people may have visited the address at 9 Kerr Street, Devonport, and used the pool, including one adult and at least two children.

We do not believe these people were present at the address at the time of the death, however we are asking that they come forward to enable Police to confirm their movements and any observations they may have made.

Police asking that they, or anyone who may know their identities, contact Police on 105 and quote the file number 260102/0177.

