Young woman arrested after ‘unprovoked’ assault on two people

A young woman has been arrested after assaulting two people at a north Auckland bus station.

In a statement, police said officers were called to Hibiscus Coast Bus Station in Ōrewa on Tuesday evening following an “unprovoked assault”.

Police said they were told a young woman had assaulted two members of the public.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested the woman on Hibiscus Coast Highway – where she had fled into oncoming traffic.

“The young person has been charged with assault and was to appear in the North Shore Youth Court this morning.

“Police are continuing to investigate the incident, anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 260106/5001.”

