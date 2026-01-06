Quick reporting leads to swift arrests in Sunnyvale

Source: New Zealand Police

A group of teenagers who allegedly attempted to rob a Sunnyvale store have been taken into custody.

At about 7.40pm last night Police received a report of a group of people armed with a weapon (not a firearm) entering a shop on View Road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB, says the group has made demands for money before the store worker managed to leave and contact Police.

“The alleged offenders have then taken a number of items before Police quickly arrived and took them into custody.

“Within minutes of the aggravated robbery being reported, three youths were located and arrested, which is a great result.

She says anyone who witnesses suspicious or unlawful behaviour should call 111 as soon as possible.

“We’re committed to holding those who choose to commit these crimes to account, and will use every avenue available to us to do just that.”

Three youths, aged between 11-15, have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

