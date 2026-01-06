Second seed Navarro and former US Open champion Stephens beaten at ASB Classic

Source: Radio New Zealand

Second seed Emma Navarro has been beaten in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The American was beaten in three sets by Francesca Jones of Great Britain (7-5, 2-6, 6-4).

For 72nd ranked Jones, beating 15th ranked Navarro was the biggest win of her career.

“Of course, she’s a phenomenal player, and I love her game style, but I think more so, because it’s the first match of the year as well,” Jones said.

“So to come out to here and play with that level is amazing.

“Obviously Emma will have stuff that she’s still working on. First match of the year, everyone’s a bit rusty, but I’m just proud to start the year like that.”

Jones tried to stay aggressive against Navarro and also mixed up her shots, throwing in powerful crosscourt forehands, with deep slices to put the American under pressure.

“I couldn’t have asked for more really, but obviously, the result is amazing,” Jones said.

“For me, the main thing is just trying to start the year with a good attitude, which is always difficult. Everyone’s nervous and not feeling their best.”

Navarro wasn’t the only name player to be beaten with former ASB Classic champion Sloane Stephens of the United States beaten by Mexico’s Renata Zarazua (5-7, 6-4, 6-2).

Stephens was the 2017 US Open champion.

In the doubles, Elina Svitolina and Venus Williams were beaten along with the New Zealand pairing of Monique Barry and Elyse Tse.

In action on Tuesday is singles top seed Svitolina and the doubles top seeds of Asia Muhammad of the USA and Erin Routliffe on New Zealand.

