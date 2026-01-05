Stuff files court injunction over Neighbourly data breach on dark web

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Stuff-owned website Neighbourly – at the centre of a major cyber breach – has headed to court to try to stop the stolen information spreading.

The High Court at Auckland has confirmed it has received and accepted an application for an injunction.

The site was taken down for a time on New Year’s Day after the breach was found.

Information including names, email addresses, posts and messages has purportedly surfaced for sale on the dark web.

Cyber security experts say it is particularly concerning that GPS data from Neighbourly has also been taken. One said it could put lives at risk.

A court date has not yet been set.

It comes at the same time that the ManageMyHealth website was struck by a hacker attack that includes patient information.

The hackers, calling themselves “Kazu”, posted on Sunday morning that unless the company paid a ransom within 48 hours, they would leak more than 400,000 files in their possession.

