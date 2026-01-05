Road closed after serious crash on State Highway 24 in Waikato

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Emergency Services are reporting serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 24 in Waikato, south of Matamata.

Police were called to the scene on Tauranga Road about 9.45am.

The road was closed near Old Te Aroha Road and motorists were advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

