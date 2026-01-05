Ground search for missing tramper near Lake Ōhau continues

Source: Radio New Zealand

A search for a tramper who has been missing for almost a week near Lake Ōhau in the Mackenzie Basin is continuing.

There has been no sign of 20-year-old Connor Purvis since he went to climb Mt Huxley on Tuesday last week.

Police said the Search and Rescue and Alpine Cliff Rescue teams were continuing the search on the ground on Monday.

Purvis has red hair and a handlebar moustache and police are urging anyone with information to get in contact.

On Sunday, Otago coastal search and rescue co-ordinator Sergeant Matt Sheat said helicopters were scouring the area.

They have been looking through huts and camp sites but have found no sign of Purvis.

“We ask anyone who has climbed Mt Huxley or has been tramping or hunting in the Huxley River South Branch between 28 December and 2 January to make contact with Police if they haven’t already,” Sheat said.

“We also want to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Connor in the South Temple, Ahuriri or Huxley valleys in that same timeframe.

“It’s a large-scale search over a large area, and the smallest piece of information could make all the difference.”

