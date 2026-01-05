Govt Cuts and Health – New data shows Govt axed thousands of critical health roles in middle of crisis – PSA

Source: PSA



PSA calls on political parties to pledge to reverse the cuts at election

Fresh analysis by the PSA reveals that nearly three thousand critical roles across the public health system were axed as a result of the many restructures forced on Health NZ Te Whatu Ora by the Government.

The analysis revealed for the first time today shows that the Government’s funding cuts forced Health NZ to run more than 30 restructures over the past two years. This resulted in around 2,100 full time equivalent roles being cut. In addition, some 640 health workers took voluntary redundancy.

The analysis has been undertaken by the PSA on the basis of the final decisions of change management processes that the PSA has been consulted on by Health NZ. It may underestimate the total full time equivalent roles lost to the public health system.

“These numbers are a damning indictment of the Government’s promise to New Zealanders that it would deliver better health outcomes for patients – this was irresponsible, only serving to deepen the health crisis,” said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

“The cuts must be reversed and we urge political parties this election to make that pledge.

“At a time of rising health needs from an ageing and growing population, when every day we see evidence of a public health system under strain, the Government just ignored the evidence, choosing to save money over saving lives.

“Behind these numbers are real human stories – the toll on families devastated by job losses, of lives turned upside down, of people forced to find work in other countries like Australia which better values health workers.

“At the same time, we know from evidence the PSA secured through the Official Information Act that Health NZ is failing to recruit people fast enough to fill vacancies – from medical imaging technologists to IT experts, all adding to a system under severe prressure.

“The people who lost their jobs were all critical to a well-functioning public health system – they provide the oil that drives the whole system.”

The job cuts and failure to fill vacancies fast enough have hit health workers across the system including:

– In-patient and community mental health workers facing increasing pressures, including from the phased withdrawal of police support

– Māori and Pacific health experts working with community groups on health promotion strategies

– Various health administration roles that book patients and send results to them

“Health workers sent a strong message to the Government during the mega strike on 23 October that public health needs more investment to ensure patients get the care they need.

“In this election year voters will have a clear choice – make no mistake, the PSA will be campaigning hard to restore health to the health system.”

