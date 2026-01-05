Weather News – Sunshine, dry weather and rising temperatures – MetService

Source: MetService

Covering period of Monday 5th – Friday 9th January

Summer sunshine

Higher than average forecast temperatures

Minimal risk of significant weather until Friday

Typical summertime skies are forecast for many (until at least Friday) as high pressure stretched across the country is shielding us from significant weather. For this upcoming week expect a great deal of sunshine and dry weather, albeit the odd afternoon shower here and there. Winds will be light as well with sea breezes around the coast.

That being said, a few fronts will occasionally move north-eastwards across the South Island, associated with rain at times for the southern and western coasts, but nothing is looking impactful at this stage.

MetService meteorologist Alanna Burrows says, “For those who have had some very wet days in the northeast, such as Gisborne, the warmer and drier conditions forecast for this week will come as a bit of relief for recovery efforts, as well as for those wanting to spend some time at the beach.”

Warmer than average temperatures expected for Thursday and Friday for some eastern regions as a westerly flow establishes across the country, more information in the table attached.

“It’s going to get hot for Blenheim on Friday with a forecast maximum temperature of 32°C, that’s 7.5°C above average,” advises Burrows.

MetService issues Heat Alerts to warn people in New Zealand of unusually hot weather. Extreme heat during summer can be draining and have an impact on people’s daily lives – especially their health and wellbeing. If a heat alert is triggered it is recommended to take precautions such as keeping hydrated, seeking shade, checking in with vulnerable people/children and looking after your pets and livestock.

