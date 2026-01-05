No doctors overnight in Wellington urgent care clinic

Source: Radio New Zealand

Google Maps

The urgent care clinic at Porirua’s Kenepuru Hospital was without a doctor overnight due to what Health NZ has called “unforeseen circumstances”.

The agency posted on social media that there was no doctor at the accident and medical clinic between 10.30pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

“During this time, nurses will assess whether patients are safe to wait until the following morning, when they can see a GP or return to the Kenepuru Accident & Medical Clinic, or if they need to go to ED,” it said.

“If you need emergency care, please visit Wellington Regional Hospital ED or the Hutt Hospital ED as you normally would.”

Were you affected? Get in touch: lauren.crimp@rnz.co.nz

Kenepuru Hospital services around 120,000 people in Porirua, Tawa, and the Kāpiti Coast.

In 2024, Health NZ signed a contract with telehealth company Emergency Consult to provide advice overnight if there was no doctor on site.

The agency said telehealth was optional for patients, and would only be offered in the accident and medical clinic if it was clinically appropriate.

The community rallied against the changes, telling a Labour Party-run public meeting that they needed a 24-hour service.

RNZ has approached Health NZ for comment.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand