Major search launched for missing tramper near Lake Ōhau

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police have launched a major search for a missing tramper near Lake Ōhau.

Connor Purvis, 20, set off to climb Mt Huxley on or around 30 December, descending through the Huxley River South Branch.

But he has not returned from his tramp, which police say is sparking concern.

Police Search and Rescue teams, Land Search and Rescue teams, and a Department of Conservation alpine rescue team are all trying to find him.

Otago Coastal Search and Rescue Coordinator Sergeant Matt Sheat said helicopters were also scouring the area.

They have been looking through huts and camp sites but have found no sign of Purvis.

“We ask anyone who has climbed Mt Huxley or has been tramping or hunting in the Huxley River South Branch between 28 December and 2 January to make contact with Police if they haven’t already,” said Sheat.

“We also want to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Connor in the South Temple, Ahuriri or Huxley valleys in that same timeframe.

“It’s a large-scale search over a large area, and the smallest piece of information could make all the difference.”

