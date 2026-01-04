Rāhui, Mahuta Gap

Source: New Zealand Police

Two people have died following a water related incident on Ripirō Beach between Mahuta Gap and Glinks Gully yesterday.

Police were called about 6.50pm with a report that two men could be seen struggling in the water.

Police and other emergency services responded immediately, and the men were pulled from the water unresponsive.

First responders provided first aid but sadly both men died at the scene.

Our thoughts are with their family and friends during this difficult time.

The deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

Local iwi have placed a rāhui on the area, until 7pm Monday 5 January.

