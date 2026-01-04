Truck carrying small house ploughs into Auckland motorway overbridge

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZTA Waka Kotahi

A truck carrying a small house has ploughed into an overbridge on an Auckland motorway, piling debris onto the road.

Police were called to the crash between the Papakura on-ramp and Manurewa and Takanini off-ramp just before 3.30pm.

Nobody was hurt.

Two lanes were initially shut down while debris was cleared on lanes heading north.

One of them has since re-opened, leaving one closed.

The Transport Agency says traffic in the area is very heavy, and drivers should allow extra time.

