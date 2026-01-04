Former Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich dies

Source: Radio New Zealand

Former Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich has died.

Radich was a councillor from 2019 to 2022, and was mayor from 2022 to 2025.

He was reelected as a councillor in 2025.

Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker said she ws shocked and saddened by his sudden passing.

She said his dedication and love for Dunedin was immense and he always had the city’s best interests at heart.

The council said that as Councillor Radich was a sitting councillor, a by-election will now be triggered.

Mayor Barker said their deepest love and sympathies were with Radich’s family and friends, and the city’s flags will fly at half mast.

