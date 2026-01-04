Serious crash, State Highway 8, Tekapo

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious four-vehicle crash that has blocked State Highway 8 west of Tekapo this evening.

The crash happened about 7pm, between Tekapo Powerhouse Road and Braemar Road.

Three people are reported to have serious injuries, while another has moderate injuries. Three rescue helicopters are responding to the crash.

The highway is expected to be closed for some time.

Police are asking motorists to postpone travel between Tekapo and Twizel if possible, or expect delays. Drivers can check the latest roading conditions at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/

