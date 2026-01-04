Freeski halfpipe: Finley Melville Ives scores another World Cup podium place

Source: Radio New Zealand

‘Pretty hyped to tick that one off’ – Melville Ives’ back on podium after landing trick for first time

FIS Park and Pipe

Wānaka teenager Finley Melville Ives’ impressive form has continued in the latest FIS World Cup event with a second in the halfpipe in Calgary.

The 19-year-old reigning world champion won the China leg last month, and has followed up with runner-up in Calgary after being outpointed by American Nick Goepper.

His consistency is a good sign with the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in northern Olympics just over a month away.

Conditions were testing in Calgary with temperatures of about -10deg Celsius affecting speed in the pipe, while flat light reduced visibility.

But that didn’t deter Melville Ives from successfully performing a trick for the first time in competition, nailing a switch left double corked 1440 safety grab on the second hit of his second finals run.

“The conditions were pretty tricky today, but managed to put my run down and land a trick I’d never done before in competition, so I am pretty hyped to tick that one off,” Melville Ives said.

Snow Sport NZ

After topping qualification from his heat, he took the early lead with his first run, but Goepper took the lead on the second run.

Melville Ives struck back with his trick switch 1440, but a couple of bobbles on two of his runs saw him fall short of Goepper, whose American team-mate Birk Irving finishing third.

“I’m so stoked, I can’t believe it. It’s been an incredible start to the World Cup season,” Melville Ives said.

“To be up there on the podium with Nick, I am so grateful.”

Fellow Wānaka athlete Ben Harrington had his best result of the season, finishing eighth.

The halfpipe tour heads to Aspen for next weekend, with New Zealand’s slopestyle athletes returning to competition.

Tough day for Robinson

It wasn’t such a good day for Queenstown alpine skier Alice Robinson, who crashed out of a second successive World Cup event, failing to finish the first run in the giant slalom in Slovenia.

The two dips have dropped Robinson to third in the overall World Cup standings, behind American Mikaela Shriffin and Switzerland’s Camille Rast, who won a World Cup giant slalom for the first time in Slovenia.

Robinson had led the standings after winning two giant slaloms in November and December, followed by the first Super G win by a New Zealander in St Moritz.

