Appeal to public following Devonport death

Police investigating an unexplained death in Devonport are seeking help from the public.

Emergency services were called to the Kerr Street address around 11pm on 1 January to discover a person deceased at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting says a scene examination at the property is ongoing, and people can expect to see a Police presence in Kerr Street throughout the weekend.

A post-mortem is being conducted today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bunting says officers are continuing to conduct enquiries, and as part of these are seeking help from the public.

“We’re appealing for assistance from residents and businesses in the Devonport area with road-facing CCTV cameras,” he says.

“Specifically, those on Vauxhall Road, between Grove Road and Church Street.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Bunting says Police are also keen to hear from anyone who drove on that stretch of Vauxhall Road or Kerr Street, between 10:30am and 10:30pm on 1 January, New Year’s Day, who has dash camera footage.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number 260102/0177.

