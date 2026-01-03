Bike left near Lake Ōhau causes worry a tramper or climber might be missing

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police/Facebook

Police are concerned about the owner of a bike left near Lake Ōhau in the South Island for several days.

The bike has been at the Temple Campsite shelter off Lake Ohau Road since at least 27 December, according to police.

Police/Facebook

Otago coastal search and rescue coordinator Sergeant Matt Sheat says the bike may have been left by a tramper or climber.

“Our concern is that the owner may be overdue from a trip or have got into trouble in the area, and we want to hear from the bike’s owner, or anyone who may know who it belongs to,” Sheat said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

