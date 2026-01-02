Teenager saved from rip thanks to police officer and lifeguard

Source: Radio New Zealand

A teenager rescued from a rip at Paritutu Beach thanks to the quick actions of a police officer and a member of Surf Lifesaving.

Police received a call about 7pm on Thursday night, reporting a teenager was caught in a rip and was unable to get themselves back to shore.

A water rescue operation was launched, including a rescue helicopter.

A surfer tried to reach the teenager to assist but was unable to reach them.

The police officer on scene and a member of Surf Lifesaving made the decision to head out into the water with a flotation device, and were able to safely bring the teenager back to shore.

Central Districts duty officer Inspector Ashley Gurney said it was very lucky the outcome was not worse.

“Without the quick thinking and bravery of my colleague and the Surf Lifesaving team member, this incident would likely be drastically worse.

“I commend them both on their efforts, it is great that no one was seriously injured or worse.

“I also commend the member of the public who was brave enough to attempt to help the young person.”

