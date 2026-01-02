Māori recognised for 2026 in New Year Honours list

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Minister for Māori Development is praising those named on the New Year Honours list.

Māori who have been recognised for 2026 include Companions, Officers, and Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit, as well as recipients of the King’s Service Order and Medal.

Tama Potaka, who is also the Minister for Māori Crown Relations, said they demonstrate deep and enduring commitment to Māori advancement and community leadership across Aotearoa.

“I’m particularly inspired and motivated by those Māori leaders and people working in the iwi, hapū and whānau space who are doing some wonderful work in maintaining and uplifting our identity, but also continuing our traditions and our tikanga through to our mokopuna,” he said.

However, Potaka said they did not work alone.

“I think it’s wonderful that we’ve been able to honour and recognise people through this New Year’s list, and no doubt there will be further worthy people that are honoured and awarded in the King’s Birthday list coming up in six months, but for this moment, just to reflect on and thank the many recipients of honours and recognition for their contributions to their own whānau, and particularly for New Zealand as a whole.

“I do also recognise that within nearly everybody that’s been awarded an honour and award today and recognised for their massive contribution, there are often wives and husbands and children and parents and spouses and cousins that are behind them, and whilst individuals do get awards and recognition, often that comes with stronger whānau and stronger communities behind them.”

Renowned Māori academic appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Professor Thomas Charles Roa has become a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori language and education.

Tom Roa, who is a Professor of Māori and Indigenous Studies at the University of Waikato, has been a tireless advocate for te reo Māori.

He is a founder of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori movement in the 1970s.

His leadership has shaped Māori language revitalisation and educational excellence, Potaka said.

Roa said he was honoured to be recognised, but should not be the only one.

“There are so many people who have been a part of my journey,” he said.

“I enjoy that saying, ‘I see as far as I can see because I stand on the shoulders of giants.’ I’ve had the pleasure of being mentored, being taught, and learning at the feet of giants.

“One in particular, who I think should have been made a Sir, is Koro Wētere.

“I’ve also spent time with people like Sir Pita Sharples, Sir Tīmoti Kāretu, and Dame Pania Tyson-Nathan, who I very much look up to, and I like to think that I follow their example.”

Māori leadership, language, and service recognised

Rod Drury has become a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business, the technology industry, and philanthropy.

Leith Pirika Comer has become a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori, governance, and education.

Rachel Emere Taulelei has become a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business, Māori, and governance.

Professor Beverley-Anne Lawton has become a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to women’s health.

Christina Cowan has become an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori, particularly blind and low vision people.

Te Warihi Kokowai Hetaraka has become an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and art.

Waihoroi Paraone Hoterene has become an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and Māori language education.

Roger Bruce Douglas Drummond has become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby and Māori.

Dr Lorraine Shirley Eade has become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori, governance and the community.

Hori Te Moanaroa Parata has become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to conservation and Māori.

Andrew Ruawhitu Pokaia has become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and education.

Arihia Amiria Stirling has become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education and Māori.

Kāren Eirene Johnson has become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education and human rights.

Gail Henrietta Maria Thompson has become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and conservation.

Helena Audrey Tuteao has become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to people with disabilities and Māori.

Mark Joseph Harawira has become a Companion of the King’s Service Order for services to Māori education, arts and conservation.

Bonita Joanne Bigham has received the King’s Service Medal for services to local government and Māori.

