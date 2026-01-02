Serious crash, Cove Road, Waipu

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash that has closed Cove Road at Waipu this evening.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 7.50pm. One person is reported to have serious injuries.

Cove Road is closed between South Road and McLean Road and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Motorists should expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.

