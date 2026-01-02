Mayoral Relief Fund activated for Horowhenua residents after severe weather

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Facebook

The Mayoral Relief Fund has been activated for Horowhenua residents, who have suffered hardship from the recent severe weather and prolonged power outages.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said the weather has been incredibly challenging for many people, particularly over the holidays.

He said some residents may need immediate financial support to get back on their feet.

Wanden said the decision to activate the fund recognises the days of disruption, food spoilage, property damage and unexpected costs.

