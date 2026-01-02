Police disrupt youth gatherings in Coromandel

Source: New Zealand Police

Last night, Police disrupted a crowd of approximately 1000 youth who congregated at Williamson Park, Whangamatā, and 300 youth near the Surf Club Resort, Pauanui.

Around 10.30pm bottles were thrown towards Police, who were completing foot patrols within the park, with one officer being hit – fortunately, they were not injured.

Fireworks were also let off within the crowd.

Police directed the crowd to leave the park, using a loud hailer microphone, several times – each time they were ignored, and officers were forced to move the crowd on.

In nearby Pauanui, approximately 300 youth gathered near the Surf Club Reserve. While Police were arresting a person for setting off fireworks in a dangerous manner within the crowd, a large number of the youth were physically obstructive.

Eastern Waikato Area Commander, Inspector Mike Henwood says this type of anti-social behaviour is unacceptable.

“Not only does this behaviour put my team at risk – it also puts other attending youth at risk.

“New Years Eve heading into New Years morning, was particularly uneventful with most people celebrating the New Year in a safe and orderly manner.

“It is disappointed that after a good night, it is then ruined by intoxicated youth in denial that New Years is over,” Inspector Henwood says.

“It’s great that people want to come and enjoy our Coromandel beaches over the summer period, and we encourage everyone to celebrate the New Year – but it needs to be done in a safe and respectful manner.”

Seven youth were arrested in Whangamatā last night – two of those being as a result of the park being cleared – and one youth in Pauanui.

Police urge anyone who witnesses anti-social or dangerous behaviour of any kind, to make a report the incident immediately by calling 111.

