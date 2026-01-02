Vehicle involved in serious Levin crash had earlier fled police

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A vehicle involved in a serious crash in Levin on Thursday night had earlier fled police.

Inspector Ashley Gurney said an investigation had been launched following the two-vehicle crash that left three people injured – one critically.

Gurney said one of the vehicles involved – a Holden Captiva – was being sought by police prior to the crash following a number of driving complaints.

“At around 7.15pm, a police unit observed the vehicle on Queen Street in Levin, but when signalled to stop, the driver failed to do so,” Gurney said.

“Police briefly pursued the vehicle but abandoned immediately due to the manner of driving.”

Just five minutes later, Gurney said a member of the public flagged down another police car and told the officers about a crash on State Highway 57, near the intersection of Kimberley and Arapaepae South roads.

“The driver that had failed to stop for police earlier had subsequently collided with a van, whose sole occupant received critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

“The occupants of the fleeing vehicle also received injuries and were both taken to hospital in moderate condition.”

Gurney said the crash scene was “challenging” with three injured people and two “extensively damaged vehicles”.

“As part of the crash investigation, an examination of the scene and vehicles involved is being undertaken by the Central District Serious Crash Unit.

“While the serious crash investigation is only in its early stages, I can confirm we are working to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.”

Gurney said police wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen the Holden Captive driving south through Levin before the crash – and anyone with dashcam footage that could help the investigation.

“If you can help, please contact police via 105 and quote file number 260101/9865.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand