Four face court after aggravated burglary in Thames

Four people will appear in the Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow on a number of charges following an aggravated robbery in Thames today.

Two men, aged 20, 18, and two 14-year-old boys are charged with aggravated robbery, unlawfully using a vehicle and failing to stop for Police.

About 8am today, Police received a report of an aggravated robbery at a business on Pollen Street, Thames.

Prior to Police arriving, the alleged offenders were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle before abandoning it on a nearby street and leaving the area in a different vehicle.

Through enquiries Police were able to identify the second vehicle being used by the alleged offenders.

A short time later, Police started receiving reports of a vehicle driving dangerously, with the description matching the vehicle officers were looking for.

About 10.10am, the vehicle was spotted in Nawton, Hamilton. The Police Eagle helicopter was tasked from Auckland and assisted in locating and tracking the vehicle of interest.

Two of the occupants were seen being dropped off at a residential property near Waikato Hospital before the vehicle carried on; the pair were arrested a short time later.

Another two people remained in the vehicle, which was successfully spiked around 11.30am on Bartholomew Drive, before it came to a stop on Sunnyside Road.

The alleged offenders attempted to flee in a third vehicle but were intercepted by Police and taken into custody.

An investigation into the incident continues and further charges are likely to follow.

The victim of the robbery was understandably shaken by the incident and Police would like to thank members of the public who assisted the victim.

