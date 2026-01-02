Investigation underway into unexplained death in Auckland’s Devonport

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

An investigation is underway after a person died at an address in Auckland’s Devonport.

Police said officers were called to the property on Kerr Street about 11pm on Thursday night.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained,” a spokesperson said.

“A scene guard is in place and nearby residents can expect to see a police presence today as we undertake area enquiries.”

