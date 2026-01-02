Health NZ says systems unaffected by ManageMyHealth app breach

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Peter de Graaf

Health New Zealand says the breach of the ManageMyHealth app, used widely by GPs to organise patient data, has not affected its systems.

The country’s largest patient information portal, ManageMyHealth, confirmed on Wednesday it had identified a cyber security incident involving “unauthorised access” to its platform.

Roughly 1.8 million people are registered on the ManageMyHealth portal. The company said between 6 and 7 percent may be affected.

A cyber crime group claiming to have the data was demanding $60,000 ransom by 15 January.

Jason Power, Health New Zealand acting national director planning, funding and outcomes, said on Friday it was working closely with ManageMyHealth “and a range of government agencies to ensure all appropriate steps are being taken to manage a cyber security breach involving patient information”.

Power said the app was a “privately operated patient portal used by some primary care providers and is responsible for managing and securing its systems”.

“Health NZ takes any issue involving patient information very seriously and has activated its own incident management team. We are working with relevant agencies, including the National Cyber Security Centre and the Police Cyber Crime Unit, to ensure the situation is being managed appropriately.

“We are also utilising independent cyber specialist capability to provide further assurance that the vulnerabilities that led to the breach have been addressed.”

He said Health NZ would monitor progress closely, and was speaking with GP practices and others who use the app.

“There has been no impact on Health NZ systems.”

Earlier on Friday, Health Minister Simeon Brown described the breach as concerning, but said it had no clinical impact on patient care.

“This is a concerning breach of patient data and Health NZ is working closely with ManageMyHealth to ensure it is being appropriately addressed,” he said.

“At this stage, there is no evidence any Health NZ systems, including My Health Account, have been compromised as ManageMyHealth has separate systems.”

Chief executive Vino Ramayah on Thursday said the incident had been contained and was being investigated.

President of the College of GPs, Dr Luke Bradford, criticised the company’s handling of the breach, saying doctors only found out via media reports.

