Weather; Rainfall of up to 100mm, severe thunderstorms possible for South Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

Parts of the South Island are welcoming the New Year with heavy rain warnings and severe thunderstorm watches.

It has been a turbulent week across the country, with downpours and strong winds threatening celebrations.

At the Twisted Frequency festival in Takaka overnight, police helped evacuate up to 100 people to Takaka Hall as the local river was rising rapidly and some parts of the festival area began to flood.

On Thursday, the ranges of Tasman District, west of Takaka, and Buller were under orange heavy rain warnings.

Tasman’s warnings was until 4pm, with up to 80mm more rain expected on top of what has already fallen.

MetService said streams and rivers could rise rapidly, with surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions possible.

In Buller, up to 100mm of rain could fall on top of what already had. Its warning was in place until 6pm.

Meanwhile, much of the lower half od the South Island was under a severe thunderstorm watch from 2pm until 9pm. It covered Canterbury Plains, Canterbury High Country, Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Southland and Fiordland.

MetService said an “unstable airmass” would affect the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

“For the Canterbury High Country and foothills south of Arthur’s Pass, Central Otago, the Queenstown Lakes District, far inland areas of Southland and inland Fiordland, there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms.

“There is also a moderate risk that some of these storms may become severe until 10pm today, which could produce localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand