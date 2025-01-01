New Zealander arrested for breaking through Perth Airport security, going onto tarmac

Source: Radio New Zealand

A New Zealander has been arrested for breaking through security and walking onto the tarmac at Perth Airport.

Australian Federal Police said the 25-year-old man had been denied entry to his flight on Tuesday because he was thought to be intoxicated.

He allegedly broke the glass on an alarm and activated it, before pushing past airline staff at the international terminal.

The man then entered a restricted area known as ‘airside’ and walked onto the tarmac towards an aircraft. He was stopped by airport staff, who called police.

The man was charged with entering an airside area or airside security zone without permission, which carries a maximum penalty of A$15,650 (NZ$18,140).

He was scheduled to appear in Perth Magistrates Court the following day.

AFP Acting Superintendent Hayly Faithfull said Perth Airport’s secure areas were clearly marked and closely monitored.

“Airside restrictions exist to ensure the safety and security of the travelling public and workers,” she said.

“If you choose to ignore the warnings and enter an airside security zone without permission, you will potentially face prosecution.”

Not the first badly behaved Kiwi

The man is not the only New Zealander to be arrested at an Australian airport for bad behaviour in recent times.

In July, a drunk 50-year-old woman allegedly ignored safety instructions, swore at cabin crew and danced in the aisle when the pilot was taxiing for takeoff on a flight from Sydney to Queenstown.

The pilot aborted takeoff and returned to the gate, calling for police assistance to remove the woman from the aircraft.

When police boarded the plane and asked her to exit, she became argumentative and non-compliant.

She was removed from the aircraft so the flight could depart, and returned to New Zealand the next day. She had been due to appear in the Downing Centre Local Court in September.

At that time, Detective Acting Inspector Trevor Robinson said the woman’s behaviour “risked the safety of herself, passengers and crew”.

“Anyone misbehaving on a flight and not cooperating with law enforcement isn’t just spoiling their trip, but they are potentially ruining the travel plans of hundreds of other people. They also face the possibility of a criminal conviction on their record for life.”

Drunken assault against airline crew

In another recent case, a 23-year-old New Zealand man was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, and ordered to pay Air New Zealand A$10,824 (NZ$11,834) in compensation for drunkenly assaulting two airline crew.

On 23 October, 2024, Australian Federal Police were called to reports of an intoxicated and disruptive passenger on a flight from Perth to Auckland.

The man had refused to comply with requests from two crew members and assaulted both, causing minor injuries. His actions meant the plane had to be diverted to Melbourne, instead of landing in Auckland.

Police said officers boarded the plane once it landed at Melbourne Airport and removed the passenger, who had been restrained at the back of the aircraft.

He pleaded guilty on 17 April, 2025, to two counts of assaulting crew of an aircraft and was sentenced in July.

At the time of sentencing, Detective Superintendent Stephen Cook said airline staff deserved to feel safe in their workplace and not be subjected to violence and aggression from passengers.

“The AFP works closely with the airline industry to intervene if anyone’s behaviour interferes with the safety of workers or the public in or around an airport, or on flights.”

