GPs worried by lack of information on ManageMyHealth data breach

A cyber security breach at ManageMyHealth has been “contained”, according to the company – but GPs and patients are still waiting to hear if their health records have been compromised.

The country’s largest patient information portal on Wednesday confirmed it had identified a cyber security incident involving “unauthorised access” to its platform.

Chief executive Vino Ramayah said the incident had been contained and was currently under investigation.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities and independent cybersecurity specialists, and we will provide updates through formal statements as further information is confirmed,” he said.

“I want to assure our users, customers, and stakeholders that we take the protection of your health information extremely seriously.

“We recognise the concern that this situation raises, and I want to reassure you that it is being treated with the utmost seriousness.”

The immediate priority was ensuring the integrity and security of ManageMyHealth’s systems, he continued.

“As you will appreciate, it is important that any information we provide is accurate and verified. We thank you for your patience and will continue to share updates with you as information becomes available.”

GPs critical of lack of information

However, the dearth of communication has left family doctors worried.

The president of the College of GPs, Dr Luke Bradford, said he only learned about the potential breach through the media.

“It’s terribly disappointing. They’re an absolutely key tool that we use for patients. It allows patients to access their records and better manage their health, literally.

“But if their data’s not safe, then their very personal information is not safe, and that’s really concerning.”

It was “terrible timing”, with most practices now closed for four days, he said.

“We’re going into this period without any formal communication about what’s involved in the breach and what can be done about it.”

General Practice NZ chair Dr Bryan Betty agreed the situation was extremely worrying.

“Health data in terms of patients is incredibly important, and any breach like this has to be taken extremely seriously and has to be actioned as a matter of urgency,” he said.

“There should be obviously free and open transparency about the situation and what’s actually happened, both for patients and practices that use the ManageMyHealth portal.

“So I would expect that to be part of their management of the present situation.”

