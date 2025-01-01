Appeal for information: Kaipara Coast Highway incident, Makarau, Auckland

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting, Waitematā CIB:

Police investigating the incident on Kaipara Coast Highway, Makarau, Auckland, where a person was found deceased on the road, are appealing to the public for information.

Around 5.20am today [Thursday 1 January], Police were called with a report that someone was deceased on Kaipara Coast Highway, between Tuhirangi Road and Makarau Road.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, however Police believe it is likely that the person was struck by a vehicle.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area between midnight and 5.30am, who observed a pedestrian walking on Kaipara Coast Highway, Makarau, or has who has dashcam footage of the area during that time.

We are also urging any residents in the Makarau area with road-facing CCTV cameras to please get in touch so that we may review this footage.

If you can help, please contact Police through 105, either online or over the phone, and reference file number: 260101/7190.

The road is expected to remain closed for the next three hours while a scene examination takes place with the Serious Crash Unit.

Diversions remain in place at the West Coast Road intersection and the Makarau Road intersection and the public is reminded to avoid the area.

