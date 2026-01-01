Cries for help heard near Dunedin walking track, search underway

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

A search and rescue operation is underway after cries for help were heard near a Dunedin walking track.

In a statement, police said they were appealing for information after receiving reports that someone was yelling for help near the Mackie Dackie track, off Flagstaff-Whare Flat Road in Dunedin earlier on Thursday.

A member of the public called police about 9.30am to report the cries for help as they could not find where the voice was coming from.

“Police have conducted initial enquiries and have walked the Mackie Dackie track but have been unable to hear or see anyone.

“A search and rescue operation is now underway, and police would like to hear from anyone who may have also heard someone in the area yelling for help, or if you know someone who was expected to be walking or biking this track and has not returned home, please get in touch.”

Call 111 and use the reference number P064988218 if you have any information.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand