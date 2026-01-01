Driver in Levin crash facing multiple charges

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Richard Tindiller

A man is facing a number of charges following a crash in Levin just before midnight.

A car was seen driving erratically and crashed in Roosevelt Street, where the police arrested the driver.

The 31-year-old has been charged with failing to stop for police, reckless driving and threatening to kill.

