Driver in Levin crash facing multiple charges

The 31-year-old driver was been charged with failing to stop for police, reckless driving and threatening to kill. RNZ / Richard Tindiller

A man is facing a number of charges following a crash in Levin just before midnight.

A car was seen driving erratically and crashed in Roosevelt Street, where the police arrested the driver.

The 31-year-old has been charged with failing to stop for police, reckless driving and threatening to kill.

