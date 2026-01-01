Busy New Year period for Tairāwhiti police

Source: Radio New Zealand

After overseeing more than 20,000 festival goers who gathered in Gisborne for Rhythm and Vines, and keeping an eye out for possible boy racer gatherings, Tairāwhiti police say their New Year operation has concluded with multiple arrests and infringement notices.

Area commander Danny Kirk said the past few days had been particularly busy.

He said while festival goers were generally well behaved, four people were arrested for supplying drugs and breaches of bail, possession of an offensive weapon and behaving threateningly.

In Mahia, one person was arrested on New Year’s Eve for breaching bail conditions.

On the roads, Police breath tested approximately 12,000 drivers, with 25 found to be in breach of the rules.

The Police Eagle helicopter was deployed to Gisborne following reports of planned group gatherings linked to anti-social road behaviour.

The Auckland-based helicopter provided aerial support and rapid response across the region.

Kirk said plans for a large gathering were “successfully thwarted” by police.

He said there was no significant issues arising from anti-social road users, although one person was arrested for breach of bail and multiple infringement notices were issued for various offences.

As part of the operation, Police issued a non-operation order to one vehicle and impounded two others.

One person was charged with driving related offences and has been summoned to appear in the Gisborne District Court.

Kirk said police will continue to maintain an increased presence across the region, especially in holiday hotspots.

