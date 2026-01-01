Crash closes section of State Highway near Levin

Source: Radio New Zealand

State Highway 57 near Levin is closed at the intersection of Kimberley and Arapaepae South roads following a crash.

The two-car crash that was reported at 7.20pm and police said there were serious injuries.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

