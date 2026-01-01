Crash closes section of State Highway near Levin

By
MIL OSI
-
0
2

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

State Highway 57 near Levin is closed at the intersection of Kimberley and Arapaepae South roads following a crash.

The two-car crash that was reported at 7.20pm and police said there were serious injuries.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleHappy New Year for Hong Kong’s Tourism and Mega Events Economy
Next articleBusy New Year period for Tairāwhiti police

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR