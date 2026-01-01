Appeal for information following cries for help heard, Whare Flat, Dunedin

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the public for any information after receiving reports that someone was heard yelling for help near the Mackie Dackie track, off Flagstaff-Whare Flat Road, Whare Flat, Dunedin, this morning.

Around 9.30am today, Police received a call with a report from someone who was walking the Mackie Dackie track and could hear a person yelling for help but could not locate where the voice was coming from.

Police have conducted initial enquiries and have walked the Mackie Dackie track but have been unable to hear or see anyone.

A Search and Rescue operation is now underway, and Police would like to hear from anyone who may have also heard someone in the area yelling for help, or if you know someone who was expected to be walking or biking this track and has not returned home, please get in touch.

If you can help, please call 111 and use the reference number: P064988218.

