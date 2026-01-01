Hundreds of homes and businesses still without power after storm

Source: Radio New Zealand

Repair crews are trying to restore electricity to hundreds of households and businesses in the North Island, after storms knocked out supplies this week.

About 10,000 properties lost power in the Tasman district on Tuesday after trees came down on powerlines. Network Tasman restored the vast majority by that afternoon.

Meanwhile, Powerco’s website showed about 1000 properties spread around the Coromandel Peninsula, Palmerston North and Taranaki also lost power.

On Thursday, Powerco said more than 160 properties are still without of power, mostly in the Manawatū and Thames-Coromandel regions.

In Horowhenua, there are close to 150 customers without power, mostly around Tokomaru and Shannon.

Residents are being urged to conserve water in Foxton and Foxton Beach.

