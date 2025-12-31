Police dog and handler injured in Whangārei while pursuing suspects

Source: Radio New Zealand

A police dog and its handler have been injured on Wednesday afternoon while pursuing suspects in Whangārei.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Matthew Srhoj said “a vehicle of interest” was stopped just after 2pm.

“The driver has taken off and police followed at road speed to [the suburb of] Tikipunga where the vehicle was abandoned and occupants fled on foot.”

Several police teams were involved in tracking them, including a dog unit.

“Unfortunately a police dog and its handler both suffered minor injuries but are on the mend.”

Four people were arrested, including a 19-year-old, who is facing driving charges, and a 48-year-old man, who is charged with obstruction.

Two youths have been referred to Youth Aid.

Police said enquiries were “ongoing”.

