Auckland motorway reopens after crash closes road for most of afternoon

The southbound lane of State Highway One near Takanini was closed following a crash between a car and a motorbike for several hours n Wednesday afternoon.

Police said early indication suggests one person has been seriously injured in the crash at about 12.30pm.

The lanes between Hill Road and Takanini were closed, but reopened shortly before 6pm.

However heavy traffic is still causing significant delays.

