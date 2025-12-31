ManageMyHealth confirms cyber breach

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

The personal health portal ManageMyHealth has identified a cyber security breach.

The service connects patients with clinicians and allows people to access their medical records.

In a statement on its website, ManageMyHealth said the breach involved “unauthorised access to our systems”.

It said the matter was under active investigation and containment steps had been taken.

“We are working with our partners and relevant authorities and will provide further updates through formal statements as information is confirmed.”

