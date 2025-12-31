DL Securities Secures Virtual Asset Trading License

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 December 2025 – DL Holdings (1709.HK) announced yesterday that its subsidiary, DL Securities (Hong Kong) Limited (“DL Securities”), has received conditional approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (“SFC”) to provide virtual asset trading services under an omnibus account arrangement. DL Securities has accepted the conditions imposed by the SFC in respect of the upgrade of its Type 1 license to include virtual asset trading services as of 29 December 2025, and will commence virtual asset trading services upon receiving the SFC’s formal approval. This milestone marks DL Securities’ official entry into the small group of comprehensive financial institutions in Hong Kong that simultaneously hold full licenses for both traditional securities and virtual assets.

DL Securities’ formal approval as a licensed virtual asset service provider means that the sizeable digital asset and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization landscape being built by the Group will be delivered to global investors through a compliant, secure, and efficient channel — representing a critical step toward the inclusive-finance vision of “Investing Made Simple.”

Following the license upgrade, DL Securities plans to open omnibus accounts with OSL — one of the SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platforms in Hong Kong — to provide professional investors with secure and efficient execution services, including virtual asset trading and conversion between virtual assets and fiat currencies. The Company will implement stringent Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures, perform continuous monitoring and risk assessment together with the platform, and conduct knowledge assessments for clients to ensure that services operate under the highest compliance standards.

To ensure prudence and regulatory alignment, DL Securities will strictly follow the additional conditions of the SFC and conduct virtual asset transactions via omnibus accounts on SFC-licensed platforms. Meanwhile, services will primarily target professional investor clients within its existing Type 1 regulated activity (securities dealing). This demonstrates that while embracing digital-finance innovation, DL Securities will continue to uphold Hong Kong’s rigorous regulatory framework and remain committed to delivering secure and compliant virtual asset services to high-net-worth clients.

Ahead of many licensed brokers whose roles remain focused only on “distribution,” DL has already established forward-looking strategic layouts in both asset digitalization and digital-asset investment, building a solid asset foundation for future business expansion. In terms of innovative RWA tokenization, the HK$500 million DL Tower located in Hong Kong’s Central district has formally commenced tokenization, with an initial tranche valued at HK$60 million. At the same time, the Group has completed the tokenization plan for its HK$312 million equity interest in the ultra-luxury U.S. real estate project ONE Carmel, aiming to pioneer an innovative shareholder-return mechanism. In addition, the Group has completed tokenization of nearly HK$40 million equity stakes in leading technology companies such as ByteDance and Kraken, enriching the diversity and growth potential of its digital-asset portfolio.

In terms of strategic investment in digital assets, the Group has likewise advanced its deployment. In computing power, nearly ten thousand high-performance mining rigs have been procured, generating close to two Bitcoins per day. The Group has also mapped out an additional HK$800 million digital-asset investment pathway, including HK$560 million into computing power and HK$240 million into tokenized gold assets. Cooperation with digital-asset asset-management platform Antalpha has achieved substantive progress, with an initial allocation of nearly HK$40 million in gold tokens completed. Meanwhile, continued investment in the fintech platform NeuralFin has delivered outstanding results — the platform’s valuation has reached HK$546 million and it has officially initiated preparations for U.S. listing, further strengthening the Group’s integrated digital-finance ecosystem.

Approval of the virtual-asset license provides crucial regulatory support for DL Securities to introduce the Group’s scarce, high-quality virtual-asset and RWA products to the broader investment market in a compliant and secure manner. Going forward, DL Securities will be able to offer professional and institutional investors compliant trading and professional advisory services covering mainstream digital assets such as BTC and ETH, as well as proprietary real-estate and equity-type RWA products. High-quality physical assets and frontier digital assets — once characterized by high thresholds and low liquidity — can now be transformed into fractional, tradeable digital rights, allowing broader groups of investors to share in the dividends of technological and asset-value growth.

Against the backdrop of global asset digitalization, RWA tokenization is becoming a key direction of financial innovation. While Chinese Mainland remains prudent toward such businesses, Hong Kong SAR — guided by a clear, stable, and internationally aligned regulatory framework — is actively assuming the role of a “testing ground.” Seizing this window of opportunity, DL has leveraged its deep understanding of the Hong Kong market, completed its virtual-asset deployment ahead of peers, and successfully obtained a pivotal license. This not only reflects DL’s strategic foresight but also its active participation in building Hong Kong into a global virtual-asset hub — firmly capturing first-mover advantages.

Mr. Andy Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DL Holdings Group, stated:”This approval of our virtual-asset license is a milestone that has come naturally. DL has long ceased to be a bystander waiting for the license—we are already deeply engaged, holding substantial high-quality digital assets and RWAs. The license is a key — it opens the door for us to provide compliant services to investors worldwide. Looking ahead, DL will fully leverage our capital strength, asset reserves, and ecosystem advantages to become a trusted bridge connecting traditional finance and the digital-finance world.”

This license upgrade represents an important milestone in the Group’s deepening digital-finance strategy and embrace of fintech innovation. It is expected not only to significantly enhance business diversification and revenue potential but also to position the Company strongly in the digital-asset markets of Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region. Through rigorous compliance frameworks, professional teams, and deep collaboration with licensed platforms, DL Securities will provide professional investors with secure, efficient, and transparent virtual-asset financial services. Following the upgrade of Type 1 to include virtual-asset trading, the upgrade procedure for its Type 4 license (advising on securities) is also currently under final SFC review.

