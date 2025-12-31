Navy Commodore Andrew Brown awarded in New Year Honours List

Source: Radio New Zealand

A Navy Commodore has been awarded the Distinguished Service Decoration in the New Year Honours List.

The Distinguished Service Decoration has been instituted as a New Zealand Royal Honour to recognise military service.

Andrew Brown has been recognised for his leadership of New Zealand’s response to the grounding and subsequent sinking of HMNZS Manawanui in Samoa last year.

The Naval dive and hydrographic vessel ran aground while surveying a reef on the south coast of Upolu in October 2024.

It sank the following day.

The Citation said Brown acted as the liaison between New Zealand and Samoan authorities involved in the response, which addressed the initial impact assessment, environmental protection, salvage operations, diplomacy, and strategic implications of the sinking.

“He facilitated the Samoan-led response with an inclusive approach, engaging with leaders and providing constant progress feedback to Samoan authorities. This resulted in a high degree of trust being placed in New Zealand’s response, in a situation where the local community were concerned about the threat to their environment and livelihoods.

“He was Strategic Contract Manager for the NZDF’s oversight of salvage operations, had oversight of the deployed NZDF Task Group, and was a key advisor to the Maritime Pollution Advisory Committee that managed the Samoan national response. Commodore Brown’s leadership and diplomacy within the [Samoan] Maritime Pollution Advisory Committee and support to the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa, with development and deployment of a water testing capability, positively influenced the decision to remove the precautionary zone and permit the community to return to fishing in the vicinity.”

Brown said that he was honoured and humbled to be recognised for his contribution to the response.

“But I must acknowledge the personnel from the New Zealand Defence Force, other government agencies, civilian contractors, and Samoan government officials that worked alongside me and supported me during the response.

“It was a very challenging and technical operation and there were not many days that I did not call upon my previous years of experience, training, and leadership, so I have many to thank and acknowledge.”

Brown has recently retired from regular service in the Navy, but remains a member of the Reserve Force.

