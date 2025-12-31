Have you seen Stuart?

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Stuart, who has been reported missing from Central Auckland.

Stuart has been out of touch with his family for quite some time now, which is out of character.

He typically resides in Waterloo Quadrant, Central Auckland and frequents the central city.

Police and Stuarts family have concerns for his welfare and would like to find him as soon as possible.

Stuart is about 6ft (182cm) tall, of slender build, and is in his 70s.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a beige short and a blue jacket, with a black beanie (as pictured).

If you have seen Stuart or have any information that might help us locate him, please call 105, quoting file number 251219/9751.

