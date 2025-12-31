‘Princess Bride’ star’s emotional tribute to Rob Reiner

Source: Radio New Zealand

The star of one of Rob Reiner’s most celebrated films, The Princess Bride , has posted a lengthy and loving tribute to the director and his wife, more than two weeks after they were found dead, saying he “can finally put my grief into words.”

Cary Elwes shared footage of the filming of the beloved 1987 film on his verified Instagram account, as well as a conversation with Reiner, who he described as “a brilliant filmmaker” whose laugh he loved.

“I was 24 when I first met Rob Reiner on The Princess Bride ,” Elwes wrote. “And from that very first meeting I fell in love with him. I was already a fan of his work so meeting him in person was a dream come true.”

Cary Elwes in The Princess Bride (1987), directed by Rob Reiner. Archives du 7eme Art / Photo12 via AFP