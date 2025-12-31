Dog missing after yacht capsizes in Northland

Source: Radio New Zealand

A search is underway for a dog missing after a man was rescued from a capsized yacht in in Whananaki in Northland yesterday.

The police were called to the incident near Elizabeth Reef at around 5:10pm.

A police spokesperson said a dog was reportedly on the boat too, and to the best of their knowledge had not yet been located.

Reports on social media suggest the dog was a curly-coat retriever called Rimu who was wearing an orange life jacket.

Coastguard National Operations Centre confirmed it received reports from members of the public about the capsized yacht.

A spokesperson said the person onboard was assisted by a nearby vessel, so Coastguard Tutukaka was not required to launch.

A witness to the rescue described the man who went to help as a hero.

Paul Baragwanath, who was watching the sea with his mother Barbara from their accommodation, said they became concerned almost immediately.

“My mum was looking out at the sea and said the yacht shouldn’t be out there – it was too windy,” he said.

Moments later, the yacht appeared to strike the reef and come to an abrupt stop.

Baragwanath called police, but the vessel soon came free.

However about five minutes later, Baragwanath said the boat began pitching heavily before capsizing in rough seas.

Baragwanath rang police again as the situation escalated and a police helicopter was dispatched.

Before emergency services could reach the scene, Baragwanath said a man in a small runabout made its way across the open ocean toward the overturned yacht.

“He’s a very brave man because at any point his boat could have flipped.

“I think he’s a real hero.”

Police said the skipper was assessed by an ambulance on shore.

On Wednesday morning the yacht remained upside down on Sandy Bay Beach.

RNZ understands the search for Rimu continues.

