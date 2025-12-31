Defence News – Naval officer decorated for leadership of response to sinking of HMNZS Manawanui

Source: New Zealand Defence Force



Commodore Andrew Brown RNZN (Retd) has been awarded the Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD) In the New Year Honours List 2026 for his leadership of New Zealand’s response to the grounding and subsequent sinking of HMNZS Manawanui on the south coast of Upolu, Samoa in October 2024.



The Naval dive and hydrographic vessel ran aground with 75 people on board while surveying a reef on Saturday 5 October 2024, and sank the next day. Everyone aboard the ship made their way safely to shore and/or were rescued by locals.



Over a five-month period in Samoa, Commodore Brown was the strategic interface between New Zealand authorities, the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), Samoan authorities and the various stakeholders involved in the response, which addressed the initial impact assessment, environmental protection, salvage operations, diplomacy, and strategic implications of the sinking.



The citation states that he recognised that the support of the Samoan Government and community was critical in the management of the sinking.



“He facilitated the Samoan-led response with an inclusive approach, engaging with leaders and providing constant progress feedback to Samoan authorities. This resulted in a high degree of trust being placed in New Zealand’s response, in a situation where the local community were concerned about the threat to their environment and livelihoods.



“He was Strategic Contract Manager for the NZDF’s oversight of salvage operations, had oversight of the deployed NZDF Task Group, and was a key advisor to the Maritime Pollution Advisory Committee that managed the Samoan national response. Commodore Brown’s leadership and diplomacy within the [Samoan] Maritime Pollution Advisory Committee and support to the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa, with development and deployment of a water testing capability, positively influenced the decision to remove the precautionary zone and permit the community to return to fishing in the vicinity” the citation says.



Commodore Brown said that he is honoured and humbled to be recognised for his contribution to the response.



“But I must acknowledge the personnel from the New Zealand Defence Force, other government agencies, civilian contractors, and Samoan Government officials that worked alongside me and supported me during the response.



“It was a very challenging and technical operation and there were not many days that I did not call upon my previous years of experience, training, and leadership, so I have many to thank and acknowledge,” he said.



Commodore Brown has recently retired from regular service in the Navy, but remains a member of the Reserve Force.MIL OSI