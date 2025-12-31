Dashcam footage sought for crash Auckland Southern Motorway, Randwick Park

Source: New Zealand Police

Police investigating today’s crash in the southbound lane of Auckland’s Southern Motorway at Randwick Park, between Hill Road and Takanini, are seeking help from the public to further understand the circumstances of the crash.

The crash involved a car and a motorbike around 12.30pm today. One person was seriously injured.

The motorway was closed while the scene was examined and has now reopened.

Police are strongly interested in dashcam footage of the vehicles immediately prior to the crash, from people driving along the motorway around the same time.

If you are able to help please get in touch with Police either online or via call on 105. Please quote P064975702.

